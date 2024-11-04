Eagles $96 Million Superstar Reportedly Avoided Serious Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly can breathe a sigh of relief.
Philadelphia came out on top over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to earn its sixth win of the season. The Eagles now are 6-2 on the season and have won four games in a row heading into a date with the rival Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 10.
The Eagles are looking like a real threat in the NFC, but there was a scare on Sunday. Superstar receiver A.J. Brown -- who dealt with injuries earlier this season -- was forced to leave the contest due to a knee injury.
There was some fear that Brown could be forced to miss some time again, but that may not be the case. Brown reportedly avoided "anything serious" and is alright, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Eagles (wide receiver) A.J. Brown, who left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, avoided anything serious and is expected to be fine," Schultz said. "More good news for Philly."
This is a fantastic update. When Brown was forced to miss time earlier in the season, unsurprisingly his absence had a major impact on the offense. When you lose one of the best receivers in football for any stretch of time, it's going to hurt an offense.
Hopefully, Brown will be able to rest up this week in preparation for the big matchup against the Cowboys. It seems like he will be okay, but this still is something to monitor.
