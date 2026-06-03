Three Takeaways From Eagles OTA Practice: Is Uar Bernard Quicker In His Development Than We Thought?

The second OTA practice that is open to the media was Tuesday for the Philadelphia Eagles -- the fifth of six voluntary OTA sessions.

The key word here is voluntary, as in players don't need to be at this practice. That will change the next time the media is allowed in, for mandatory minicamp next week (June 9-10).

Even though the Eagles are in shells and shorts, there are quite a few takeaways from the session. These may be some potential developments to watch going forward this summer.

Uar Bernard may be farther along in his development than we thought

Disclaimer: It's hard to grasp anything when it comes to football players practicing in sheels and shorts.

While it's only June 3, the Eagles have to be impressed with what Bernard has been able to accomplish so far. Bernard is eager to learn from his mistakes as he is beginning to understand how life in the NFL works, already showing a great work ethic.

Bernard is buried on the depth chart, and expectations should be tempered. Hard not to be impressed based on what his teammates are saying about him.

"He's also not of this planet, Mailata said. "He's just freakishly strong, freakishly fast, and I can't even compare him to me, just because he's just, again, not of this world...You see his effort on the film, once he puts it all together, I think it's a wrap."

While Bernard is still early in his development, how he's handling his first few weeks in the NFL is a very encouraging sign.

Is this the end of Tanner McKee as QB2?

McKee and Andy Dalton are splitting the QB2 reps in minicamp, but Dalton has bene the one getting the reps in the two open practices. McKee had Day 1 of practuce while Dalton ahad Day 2 and so on -- meaning McKee was supposed to have Day 5.

So why was Dalton getting the QB2 reps on Day 5? Why is Dalton splitting reps with McKee at all?

The notion McKee's job as the QB2 was downplayed last week, yet it does pose a question that will eventually be answered. Are the Eagles planning on trading McKee and trying to get a high Day 3 pick later this summer?

Perhaps this is why Dalton is getting the QB2 reps, as the Eagles are preparing him to be the QB2 in case they trade McKee. That would leave Cole Payton as the QB3.

McKee is in the final year of his rookie deal, so maybe it's best for the Eagles to get something for him and develop a QB2 again -- like they did with McKee. This is where Payton comes in with Dalton as teh QB2 this year.

McKee is still on the roster, but let's see how the summer unfolds.

Makai Lemon takes a step back in his development

In a sport that takes a massive toll on the body as football, injuries are going to happen. This wa sthe case for Makai Lemon.

The Eagles' first-round pick will be out of the rest of the OTA practices with a hamstring injury. Lemon won't be playing in mandatory minicamp either as he works his way back from the injury, but he should be ready in time for training camp.

This is still a setback for Lemon, who was splitting time with the first team at wide receiver with Dontayvion Wicks. Wicks has the upper hand for the WR2 job entering training camp with Lemon on the mend.

Lemon is still learning in the classroom and participating in meeting, but on-field activities are where that knowledge can be transferred.

Will Lemon be playing catch up in training camp? That remains to be seen, but the most important thing is his health. Let's see if Lemon takes the field in the first day of training camp next month.