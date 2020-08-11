Eagles Activate Lane Johnson from COVID-19 List

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has been activated from the Eagles’ reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning.

Two days earlier, linebacker Nathan Gerry was activated from the same list, leaving just offensive lineman Jordan Mailata as the only player remaining on it.

When Johnson was placed on the list, he confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. That doesn’t mean that Gerry or Mailata have tested positive since the list is also for players and coaches who have been exposed to someone who had tested positive for the virus.

Head coach Doug Pederson has also not been able to return to the building after he announced on Aug. 2 that he had tested positive. He handed off the head coaching duties to assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, but Pederson continues to do what he can to lead the team virtually.

The return of Johnson comes at a fairly important time since training camp will move into phase two practices on Wednesday when players can begin wearing helmets and shells. Padded practices are scheduled to begin on Monday, at which time it will be less than one month until the regular-season opener against the Washington Football Team on Sept. 13 in Landover, Md.

Phase one consisted of just conditioning drills and one-hour walkthroughs, presumably with the offense and defense being separated, based on what tight end Zach Ertz said last week via Zoom.

“We’re kind of split between offense and defense primarily,” said Ertz. “I don’t see a lot of the defensive guys. We’re not allowed to have a lot of conversations with some of the new guys.”

That separation could make building relationships and getting on the proverbial “same page” more challenging but getting Johnson back will certainly help.

Johnson has been a Pro Bowl player each of the last three seasons and his presence on an evolving offensive line, which features Jason Peters playing next to him at guard and second-year man Andre Dillard at the other end of the line at left tackle, is vital.

