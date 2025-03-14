Eagles Add Second TE In Phase II Of Free Agency
PHILADELPHIA - A day after adding tight end Harrison Bryant in free agency, the Eagles have assed more help at the position by signing former Indianapolis TE Kylen Granson.
Granson's agency confirmed the one-year deal.
Originally a fourth-round pick of the Colts in the 2021 draft out of SMU, Granson finished his rookie contract with 86 receptions for 958 yards and a touchdown over four seasons, topping out at 30-368-1 for Indianapolis in the 2023 season, which was Shane Steichen's inaugural season as the Colts' head coach.
Steichen, of course, was Nick Sirianni's first offensive coordinator in Philadelphia during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
At 6-foot-2 and 241 pounds, Granson is not regarded as a powerful TE but is a willing blocker and capable of winning as a flex receiver.
His presence, along with the addition of Bryant, continues to fuel speculation that the Eagles will move on from star TE Dallas Goedert, who is currently under contract for 2025 but has no guaranteed money left on his deal.
Goedert has been the subject of trade rumors in what Eagles GM Howie Roseman has called a "maintenance offseason" in which the Eagles are trying to be disciplined with their cash spending with the understanding that big-money contract extensions are looming for defensive tackle Jalen Carter and center Cam Jurgens.
Along with the recent additions of Granson and Bryant, the Eagles have Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins and futures signings Nick Muse and Cameron Latu on the offseason roster.