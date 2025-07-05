Eagles Adding CB? Philly Linked To Potential Star
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a star in the cornerback room this offseason by cutting ties with Darius Slay.
Philadelphia responded by signing Adoree' Jackson, but could another move be on the way? Former second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. is still out there in free agency and has plenty of upside. He's coming off of an injury, but he has a lot of promise and LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson mentioned the Eagles along with the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints as options for the young playmaker.
"The Saints hosted veteran cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in May. The takeaway from Samuel’s series of visits with teams was that he had undergone a next procedure earlier in the offseason to help him manage the stinger issue he’d been battling for some time," Jackson said. "He was then said to be due for a medical check in 'early July,' after which time he’d potentially be cleared and able to sign with a team ideally in July or August. The process looks to be going well so far as Samuel has been sharing some of his workout videos on social media.
"Now that the July 4 weekend approaches, things could move quickly for Samuel. He has a chance to reunite with Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in New Orleans, who drafted the cornerback in 2021 during his head coaching tenure with the Los Angeles Chargers. However, other teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and more could also be in on the action."
Should the Eagles go after him? Jaire Alexander was a guy who was speculated as a fit for Philadelphia on numerous occasions but he signed elsewhere. What about Samuel?