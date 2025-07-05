Eagles Ready To Replace $104 Million Star
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a big piece of the defense this offseason in Milton Williams, but it's all going to be okay.
Williams is a star. He certainly was paid accordingly. Williams landed a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots this offseason after spending the first four years of his career in Philadelphia. Williams was great for the Eagles last year with five sacks in the regular season and a big Super Bowl under his belt, but that price tag was far too high for Philadelphia with everything else the team has going on.
Plus, the Eagles already have a potential replacement on the roster. The Eagles drafted Moro Ojomo in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he has shown flashes when given an opportunity on Philadelphia's defense. Now, he's likely to step into a larger role and he already has earned some praise. The Athletic's Jacob Robinson even called Ojomo Philadelphia's "breakout" player to watch in 2025.
"Breakout player: DT Moro Ojomo," Robinson said. "DT Milton Williams left for New England, giving his Nigerian-born successor a chance to build on a strong 2024. One year after he nearly went undrafted as a seventh-round pick in 2023, Ojomo’s 31 pressures ranked fourth on the team, and his PFF grade was top-40 at the position."
It's tough to replace a guy like Williams, but Ojomo will be the man for the job. Williams was much more of a role player in Philadelpha than he is going to be in New England. He's talented, but Ojomo is talented as well and will be alright.
