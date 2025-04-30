Eagles Addition In 'Serious Danger' Of Losing Spot
The Philadelphia Eagles pulled off two trades pretty quickly as the new NFL league year kicked off
Philadelphia sent CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans and also pulled off a trade with the Cleveland Browns that flipped Kenny Pickett for Dorian Thompson-Robinson in a package. Althouhg Thompson-Robinson is new to the franchise, FanSided's Jake Beckman had him on a list of seven players in "serious danger" of losing their roster spot.
"We’re going to start with a guy who wasn’t on the roster last season, but got picked up in the ‘Kenny Pickett to the Browns’ trade," Beckman said. "This is pretty cut-and-dry: Dorian Thompson-Robinson is not a good quarterback, and it’ll be easy for Kyle McCord (sixth-rounder from Syracuse) to take the QB3 job.
"Some people have said McCord could challenge Tanner McKee for the QB2 spot, but that’s nonsense. McKee is one of the 32 best quarterbacks in the NFL right now, but he just happens to be behind the reigning Super Bowl MVP on the Eagles' depth chart. I think that there's a much better chance that McCord ends up taking the QB2 job only if/when the Eagles trade McKee away."
The Eagles made a somewhat surprising and heavily praised pick to bring Kyle McCord to town in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Eagles got a guy who had over 4,700 passing yards last year with the No. 181 overall pick in the draft. It's surely going to be a battle in camp to see who makes the cut.