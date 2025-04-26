Eagles Address Offense in Fifth Round, Add Another Georgia Defender
PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman couldn’t leave a draft without taking a defensive player from the University of Georgia. The Eagles' general manager turned his attention to one of his favorite schools to select off-ball linebacker Smael Mondon, Jr., in the fifth round, the 161st player taken overall.
Roseman also couldn’t leave the draft without taking a player on offense. After addressing the defense with his first five picks, he finally took an offensive player, grabbing Boston College center Drew Kendall in the fifth round, the 168th player overall.
Drafting a center makes sense since there is no real backup for Cam Jurgens, unless you count left guard Landon Dickerson, who had to do it in the NFC Championship game before getting hurt in the first half and exiting the game, forcing Jurgens into action with an injured back.
Kendall is 6-4, 308 pounds. His father, Pete, played center at Boston College and was a first-round pick (21st overall) by the Seahawks in the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent 13 seasons in the league.
Mondon, who is 6-2, 224 pounds, becomes the eighth player on the Eagles’ defense from Georgia, joining Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, Azeez Ojulari, Lewis Cine, and now Monden.
An overview from NFL Media on Mondon:
“Mondon is physical and can run. He’s quick to flow downhill and challenge blocks with good pop. He’s inconsistent to diagnose and flow accurately to his fits, but he has good pursuit speed to range and tackle to the sidelines. He pursues the action with focus and leverage.
“Mondon becomes tackle-ready quickly in space. He’s effective on passing downs with good coverage and blitz talent. The run game instincts could slow him early in his career, but he’s a battle-tested, three-down option with special teams value and starting potential.”
In between Mondon and Kendall, Roseman traded pick No. 165 overall. It was his fifth trade of the draft, and his fourth that moved the Eagles down the draft board, when he dealt the 165th pick to the Chargers for two sixth-rounders – picks 181 and 209.
Th Eagles have four picks still scheduled to make in the sixth round.
