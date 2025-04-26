Eagles Today

Eagles Address Offense in Fifth Round, Add Another Georgia Defender

After addressing defense with their first five picks in the NFL Draft, including another player from Georgia, the Philadelphia Eagles turned to the offense in the fifth round.

Ed Kracz

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Drew Kendall (OL23) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Boston College offensive lineman Drew Kendall (OL23) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA – Howie Roseman couldn’t leave a draft without taking a defensive player from the University of Georgia. The Eagles' general manager turned his attention to one of his favorite schools to select off-ball linebacker Smael Mondon, Jr., in the fifth round, the 161st player taken overall.

Roseman also couldn’t leave the draft without taking a player on offense. After addressing the defense with his first five picks, he finally took an offensive player, grabbing Boston College center Drew Kendall in the fifth round, the 168th player overall.

Drafting a center makes sense since there is no real backup for Cam Jurgens, unless you count left guard Landon Dickerson, who had to do it in the NFC Championship game before getting hurt in the first half and exiting the game, forcing Jurgens into action with an injured back.

Kendall is 6-4, 308 pounds. His father, Pete, played center at Boston College and was a first-round pick (21st overall) by the Seahawks in the 1996 NFL Draft. He spent 13 seasons in the league.

Mondon, who is 6-2, 224 pounds, becomes the eighth player on the Eagles’ defense from Georgia, joining Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Nakobe Dean, Kelee Ringo, Azeez Ojulari, Lewis Cine, and now Monden.

Smael Mondon, Jr.
Jan 28, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. of Georgia (32) lines up during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

An overview from NFL Media on Mondon:

“Mondon is physical and can run. He’s quick to flow downhill and challenge blocks with good pop. He’s inconsistent to diagnose and flow accurately to his fits, but he has good pursuit speed to range and tackle to the sidelines. He pursues the action with focus and leverage.

“Mondon becomes tackle-ready quickly in space. He’s effective on passing downs with good coverage and blitz talent. The run game instincts could slow him early in his career, but he’s a battle-tested, three-down option with special teams value and starting potential.”

In between Mondon and Kendall, Roseman traded pick No. 165 overall. It was his fifth trade of the draft, and his fourth that moved the Eagles down the draft board, when he dealt the 165th pick to the Chargers for two sixth-rounders – picks 181 and 209.

Th Eagles have four picks still scheduled to make in the sixth round.

More NFL: Eagles May Have Been Ready To Take Shedeur Sanders, But Pivot To Select Cornerback

Published
Ed Kracz
ED KRACZ

Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.

Home/News