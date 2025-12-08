Saquon Barkley, Jordan Mailata Drop Hints At Eagles Offensive Changes

The Philadelphia Eagles have scored just 36 total points over the last two weeks but there's a lot of excitement heading into the team's Week 14 Monday night showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear after the Week 13 "Black Friday" loss against the Chicago Bears that Kevin Patullo will be remaining as the team's offensive coordinator and playcaller. There have been some changes made, though. Reports surfaced throughout the week pointing to more involvement from Sirianni on the offense throughout the week.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

It sounds like there are some new things coming

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Now, the Eagles are preparing for the matchup against the Chargers and both Jordan Mailata and Saquon Barkley alluded to exciting changes for the offensive game plan.

"To be honest, as boring as it sounds, it's the same story every week," Mailata said. "We are one block away. Got some new stuff in this week but hopefully we can execute up front. That's where it starts and that's where it ends. If we take care of everything up front, it takes care of everything else."

Barkley also talked about how excited he is about the team's game plan for the Monday night showdown.

"I feel like we have a great game plan going into this game. Now it's about executing," Barkley said. " ... "I really love the game plan," Barkley said. "I'm not going to sit here and say we have all these crazy new things -- I don't know who said that ... but I'm excited, we're excited."

The Eagles' offense needs a lift and it sounds like there will be at least some new looks on Monday night when they take on Los Angeles. It's a big one. It's not a must-win game, by any means, but it will have a significant impact on the team's playoff standing chances of moving up.

Philadelphia has the talent to turn things around and it starts on Monday. The Eagles have been open and candid throughout this cold streak. Hopefully, it leads to something new against the Chargers.

More NFL: Eagles–Chargers Showdown Carries Major Playoff Implications