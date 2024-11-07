Eagles Advised To Sign 49ers $16M Difference-Maker In Free Agency
The Philadelphia Eagles have a very talented roster already, but there has already been some speculation about who the franchise could look to add after the season.
Philadelphia is talented on both sides of the ball, but the linebacker spot is one that has been talked about since the team traded away Haason Reddick ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Eagles have been able to build a staunch defense, but there were a lot of rumors about possible targets ahead of the trade deadline.
The Eagles opted against making any big moves. But, that could change once the season ends in free agency. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top 50 free agents for the next offseason and had San Francisco 49ers star Dre Greenlaw at No. 11 and listed the Eagles as a fit.
"49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw could be one of the top defenders available in 2025 by the end of the season," Knox said. "He'll turn 28 during the offseason who has been a legitimate difference-maker in San Francisco when healthy. Greenlaw started 15 games for the 49ers last season and finished with 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended and five tackles for loss.
"He had another 18 tackles and two interceptions in the postseason before suffering a torn Achilles against Kansas City in the Super Bowl...The Eagles will probably also be in on Greenlaw if he becomes available. Philadelphia put a lot of effort into rebuilding its defense this offseason but could still use a linebacker of Greenlaw's caliber. Potential Suitors: Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles."
He signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the 49ers but will be a free agent at the end of the year. Could a deal with Philadelphia make sense?
More NFL: Eagles Trending Towards Getting Massive Upgrade For Cowboys Game