Eagles Advised To Trade $14 Million QB After Short Stint In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the most well-built rosters in football.
Philadelphia seemingly is ready for any scenario. The Eagles clearly have a fantastic starting lineup on both sides of the ball and even some impressive depth to help as injuries have popped up. Philadelphia has gotten great play from all over the roster.
The Eagles struggled down the stretch last year and knew that it needed to cover all of its bases. One move that the team made was going out and acquiring 2022 National Football League first-round pick Kenny Pickett to back up Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia even has one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league, but he may not stick around forever. The 2024 season has been Pickett's first as a member of the Eagles. After this season, he has one more year left on a four-year deal worth just over $14 million.
While this is the case, Heavy.com's Tony Adame made the case for Philadelphia to cut ties with him after the season in a trade.
"With approximately $32 million in projected salary cap space in 2025, the Eagles should look to free up more money by moving a player with value they can dangle in a trade — backup quarterback Kenny Pickett — and drafting a quarterback in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL draft," Adame said. "Like any NFL team with an elite starter like Jalen Hurts, the rote way of thinking is to have a backup that’s essentially a rough facsimile of the starter — which Pickett essentially is for Hurts.
"If the Eagles can find a team to take on Pickett as a backup quarterback — and the $2.6 million he’s due in 2025 of the four-year, $14 million rookie contract he signed in 2022 —they can draft a replacement with one of their 3 fifth round picks in 2025, which would equal a savings of approximately $1.6 million."
This is a pretty good idea. It's early to be thinking ahead to the offseason, but this would be an easy way to save some cash. There are plenty of teams that will be looking for quarterback help this offseason and Pickett has shown that he can play. Could he end up spending just one year in Philadelphia?
