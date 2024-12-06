Eagles NFL Playoffs Update: Standings, Latest Odds After Lions Win
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't just fighting for the top spot in the NFC East.
There were so many questions about Philadelphia early on this season, but it has completely turned the season around. After a 2-2 start, some made it seem like the season was over and the sky was falling.
As the Eagles' offense got healthier after the Week 5 bye week they have shown that the sky certainly isn't falling. Philadelphia is 10-2 on the season and has won eight straight games since the bye week. There have been games when Saquon Barkley completely took over and led the Eagles to victory. Jalen Hurts and the passing game have had their fair share of success as well. There also have been games when the defense dominated propelling Philadelphia to victory.
Philadelphia is in a good spot right now and has a cushion in the NFC East standings. The Eagles are in first place in the division at 10-2 with the Washington Commanders in second place at 8-5 with five weeks to go.
The Eagles currently are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and have over a 99 percent chance of earning a playoff spot, according to the NFL Playoff Picture. There are scenarios in which the Eagles could officially clinch a playoff spot as soon as this weekend.
Philadelphia has a chance at the top spot in the conference, but a win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend seems like a must to keep the chances alive. The Detroit Lions currently have the top spot in the conference at 12-1 and took down the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.
Detroit has a tough schedule the rest of the way with matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings. If the Eagles win against the Panthers this weekend, they will move to 11-2 on the season. After this week, they will need to keep winning and the Lions to pick up a loss for a chance at the No. 1 spot.