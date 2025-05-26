Eagles' AJ Brown Is The Perfect Champion For Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles have at least said all of the right things since winning Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia made team history with its second Super Bowl win but clearly hasn't been able to just sit around. Shortly after the Super Bowl ended, the team got to work because they lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, adjusted some contracts on the current roster, had to plan for ways to make up for potential losses like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, and also prepare for the draft.
It hasn't been much of an offseason of relaxation and celebration, despite the win. The Eagles are in a position to be very good once again in 2025 and part of the reason for that fact is because of the idea that they haven't been just satisfied with the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles want more and there isn't a more perfect way to describe this right now than with star receiver AJ Brown.
"It did,” Brown said about being surprised by how the Super Bowl made him feel, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. "Because coming into the league, we were taught we’re playing for this reason. We’re playing for this trophy. And once we got the trophy, it was just like I thought everything would be fulfilled, like the hard work and everything. But no, it’s the journey. It’s the journey that matters the most and that means the most. Because those are the moments you look back at with your teammates that you’re spending time with and going to war, you’re suffering together and you’re winning together...
"The process is always the same, honestly, regardless of whether we won or not,” Brown said. “It’s watching film, trying to rediscover yourself and to get better and find new ways to get better. Because you have to grow in this league. If you don’t, you’ll get exposed. As a team, just growing, pushing each other each and every day. Not worrying about the results at the moment but just worrying about the effort...You’re just trying to find new ways to pick a few things and you focus on that in the summer and during OTAs."
OTAs has kicked off across the NFL showing signs of life that the 2025 season isn't very far away. It certainly sounds like Brown, and the Eagles overall, are ready to make another run.