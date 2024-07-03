Eagles Today

Eagles' All-Pro Doesn't Like How Giants Treated Saquon Barkley.

"Hard Knocks" is already creating controversy.

John McMullen

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Many NFL teams want nothing to do with “Hard Knocks,” and that sentiment may grow if the debut of the new offseason version of the series continues to be received the way it is currently being spun by many.

Peeks into a New York Giants personnel meeting have had many tabbing a run-of-of-the-mill discussion as both disrespectful to Saquon Barkley and an interchange between Giants GM Joe Schoen and Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell as contentious.

In the case of Barkley, Schoen’s take on quarterback Daniel Jones’ salary seems to be a sticking point with the meritocracy crowd, including Eagles' star receiver A.J. Brown.

“You’re paying the guy $40 million,” Schoen said of Jones. “It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back.”  

Meanwhile, McDonnell’s pushback on the Giants’ offensive identity without Barkley is being labeled as some gotcha moment rather than the corporate idea of challenging any starting point to flesh out every potential avenue with any subject.

“We lose Saquon, what’s our identity gonna be?” McDonnel asked. “... We’re losing a large part of our offense, our explosiveness, our touchdowns.”

Every well-run organization has what is essentially called the devil’s advocate rule or “The Tenth Man Rule,” devised in the real world by the Israeli government in response to its poor planning for the 1973 Yom Kippur War. 

The role of the tenth man was designed to review available intelligence and  articulate opposing arguments to whatever solutions or decisions are being proposed.

Even if nine people in a 10-man group agree on an issue, the tenth member must take the contrarian viewpoint and assume everyone else is wrong. 

The concept grew more famous when depicted In the blockbuster Brad Pitt movie “World War Z.”

It’s hardly as serious in football but if Schoen surrounded himself with “yes men,” it would be a disservice to himself in the organization.

For those who aren’t privy to what has essentially been standard operating procedure, it can easily be mistaken for dysfunction.

What McDonnell accomplished with his question was the articulation of the larger plan from Schoen.

Meanwhile, all organizations, including the Eagles, have honest, sometimes less-than-tactful personnel discussions all the time that if released on video without context or background could be viewed in a very negative fashion.

MORE NFL: Eagles Newcomer Relishes His "Welcome to Philly Moment"

Published
John McMullen

JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News