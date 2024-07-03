Eagles' All-Pro Doesn't Like How Giants Treated Saquon Barkley.
Many NFL teams want nothing to do with “Hard Knocks,” and that sentiment may grow if the debut of the new offseason version of the series continues to be received the way it is currently being spun by many.
Peeks into a New York Giants personnel meeting have had many tabbing a run-of-of-the-mill discussion as both disrespectful to Saquon Barkley and an interchange between Giants GM Joe Schoen and Director of Player Personnel Tim McDonnell as contentious.
In the case of Barkley, Schoen’s take on quarterback Daniel Jones’ salary seems to be a sticking point with the meritocracy crowd, including Eagles' star receiver A.J. Brown.
“You’re paying the guy $40 million,” Schoen said of Jones. “It’s not to hand the ball off to a $12 million back.”
Meanwhile, McDonnell’s pushback on the Giants’ offensive identity without Barkley is being labeled as some gotcha moment rather than the corporate idea of challenging any starting point to flesh out every potential avenue with any subject.
“We lose Saquon, what’s our identity gonna be?” McDonnel asked. “... We’re losing a large part of our offense, our explosiveness, our touchdowns.”
Every well-run organization has what is essentially called the devil’s advocate rule or “The Tenth Man Rule,” devised in the real world by the Israeli government in response to its poor planning for the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
The role of the tenth man was designed to review available intelligence and articulate opposing arguments to whatever solutions or decisions are being proposed.
Even if nine people in a 10-man group agree on an issue, the tenth member must take the contrarian viewpoint and assume everyone else is wrong.
The concept grew more famous when depicted In the blockbuster Brad Pitt movie “World War Z.”
It’s hardly as serious in football but if Schoen surrounded himself with “yes men,” it would be a disservice to himself in the organization.
For those who aren’t privy to what has essentially been standard operating procedure, it can easily be mistaken for dysfunction.
What McDonnell accomplished with his question was the articulation of the larger plan from Schoen.
Meanwhile, all organizations, including the Eagles, have honest, sometimes less-than-tactful personnel discussions all the time that if released on video without context or background could be viewed in a very negative fashion.
