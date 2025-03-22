Eagles' All-Pro Embraces Mentor Role
PHILADELPHIA - Lane Johnson isn’t going anywhere after agreeing to his latest contract extension that could keep him in Philadelphia through the 2027 season.
Somehow the future Hall of Fame right tackle (and that’s a description some should start getting used to) is following in the footsteps of his long-time teammate and football brother Jason Kelce.
Like Kelce, who finished his career with six All-Pro berths over his final seven seasons, Johnson, who is set to turn 35 in May, is only getting better as he ages.
Of course, Father Time may hit the snooze bar with some more than others but he’s eventually getting out of bed to do his job and there will come a day where the Eagles will need a succession plan at right tackle.
Johnson would again like to follow in Kelce’s footsteps when it comes to that eventuality.
The Super Bowl LIX-winning Eagles went from the All-Pro center to a Pro Bowl center when Kelce finally handed off the baton to Cam Jurgens in 2024.
“I think that would be an exceptional experience,” Johnson said of mentoring his eventual replacement.
Johnson often points back to the help he received from veteran Jason Peters when entering the league as the No. 4 overall pick in 2013.
The plan back then for those who’ve forgotten was for Johnson to start at RT before flipping to left tackle when Peters, another potential future Hall of Famer, moved on.
Peters kept playing and playing and Johnson got so good at RT that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland decided Johnson wasn’t moving.
“I credit Jason Peters for my development, keeping me aware of what the culture was like in the city, what I really need to focus on when I’m playing tackle,” Johnson said. “He was my biggest mentor.”
That’s generally how it happens in the NFL where it’s somewhat counterintuitive for some players to want to help the young guys who are often penciled in to replace them.
With six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who left for Pittsburgh this offseason, his willingness to help traces back to mentor Rashean Mathis in Detroit.
Those who were helped and invested in by meaningful mentors are more likely to want to pay it forward when their careers are winding down.
“I think for me, where I’m at in my career, I love talking to the younger guys and helping these guys out,” Johnson said.
Like Slay, who DeVonta Smith credited earlier this week for helping him develop as a receiver, Johnson’s graciousness has even extended to the other side of the football where he has taken a keen interest in young pass rushers Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.
“You can see their game develop,” Johnson said. “And being able to pass that stuff down the way that it was passed down to me is a cool thing.
“It’s not like that at every place. I think the culture has been this way here for a long time.”
Selflessness is a word head coach Nick Sirianni often used to describe the veteran leaders on his Super Bowl championship team. Players like Johnson confirm the sentiment is not just lip service.
“Players [in Philadelphia] have always looked out for the best interest of the team and the organization,” said Johnson. “And so, yeah, I’d be honored to be a part of that process [of helping find a successor].
“Whoever we draft and whoever we bring in, I’ll be here to help.”