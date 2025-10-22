Eagles Release Former Patriots TE After 6 Days
The Philadelphia Eagles had a busy day on Tuesday, to say the least.
The big story of the day was the triumphant return of two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham out of retirement. The Eagles' pass rush has been thin, and the longtime Philadelphia star is coming out of retirement to try to help and be the solution.
Graham nabbed most of the headlines of the day, but that wasn't the only story out there. For example, the Eagles quietly cut ties with tight end Jaheim Bell by releasing him from the practice squad, as shared by the team.
"The Eagles released tight end Jaheim Bell from the practice squad," Eagles team reporter Matt Ryan said. "Bell, a 2024 seventh-round pick by the Patriots out of Florida State, signed with the Eagles last Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 Bell appeared in 15 games last season for New England, catching two passes for 20 yards. He was waived by the Patriots in August.
The Eagles made a practice squad move
"The Eagles' tight ends are now Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcattera, Kylen Granson, Cameron Latu, and E.J. Jenkins, who is on the practice squad but made his season debut last week. Philadelphia now has an open spot on its practice squad."
Bell was a seventh-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 National Football League Draft and played in 15 games last year. He finished the season with two catches for 20 yards while seeing most of his playing time on special teams.
The 24-year-old was released by the Patriots back in August. He signed with the Eagles on October 15th to the practice squad and was released on October 21st. That's just the nature of the practice squad. Players come and go quickly. We've seen plenty of guys already this season sign with the Eagles' practice squad, get released, and come back. Maybe that will happen with Bell.
Tight end is an intriguing position for the Eagles. Dallas Goedert is the clear-cut No. 1 option for the team, but there doesn't seem to be a long-term plan in place currently. Goedert re-worked his deal to return to Philadelphia this season, but will be a free agent after the season.