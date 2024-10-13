Eagles Today

Eagles Are Healthy For Matchup With Browns

All 53 members of the active roster for Sunday's game were available to play for Nick Sirianni.

John McMullen

The Eagles are healthy for the Cleveland Browns Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA - All 53 players on the Eagles' roster were available from a health standpoint for Sunday afternoon's game against the Cleveland Browns, making the inactive list a little less important this week.

Pre-bye the Eagles were dealing with injuries to several key players, most notably receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, as well as right tackle Lane Johnson. All three of those players will start against the Browns after missing some time.

Brown was sidelined for three games with a hamstring injury while Smith and Johnson sat out the Sept. 29 loss to Tampa Bay while in the concussion protocol after suffering head injuries the prior week at New Orelans.

The game-day inactives against Cleveland were emergency quarterback Tanner McKee, 0offensive linemen Trevor Keegan, Darrian Kinnard, and Nick Gates, as well as defensive tackle Byron Young, and cornerback Eli Ricks.

On Saturday the Eagles elevated receiver Parris Campbell, who was out of practice squad game-day elevations, to the 53-man roster and elevated offensive lineman Jack Driscoll from the PS to the game-day roster.

Driscoll, 27, spent the first four years of his career in Philadelphia after the Eagles selected him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Auburn. He has extensive experience at tackle and guard and started 17 games for the Eagles before signing as a free agent with Miami.

The Dolphins tried to expand Driscoll's versatility to center in training camp before releasing him and Philadelphia offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has followed suit and was giving Driscoll backup OC reps at practice this week.

