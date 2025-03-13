Eagles Are Somehow More Dynamic Thanks To 26-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl and now their offense has a chance to be even better in 2025.
Philadelphia hasn’t made a lot of additions so far, but it did make a good move on Wednesday. The Eagles reportedly signed former Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon to a one-year deal.
Dillon is an intriguing player. He's just 26 years old and was selected in the second round of the 2020 National Football League Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He formed a very solid duo with him and Aaron Jones for four years. Jones was the lead back and Dillon more of the change-of-scenery guy.
While this is the case, he still had over 600 yards each season from 2021 through 2023 on fewer than 200 carries each year. He even topped 800 yards rushing in 2021. He had 16 touchdowns over his four years in Green Bay but missed the 2024 season due to a neck injury.
He's healthy enough now that the Eagles thought it would be a nice move to sign him. It was great having Kenneth Gainwell as a member of the organization, but when healthy, Dillon is a much bigger threat.
Saquon Barkley is the best running back in the National Football League. He's going to get the vast majority of the carries and he absolutely should. Bringing Dillon into the mix somehow makes the running back room even better if he's healthy.
