Eagles Aren't Done After Texans-John Metchie Swap
The Philadelphia Eagles have another wide receiver on their hands after completing a trade with the Houston Texans for John Metchie III.
On Sunday, the Eagles sent tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick to the Texans for Metchie and a sixth-round pick, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Full trade: Texans receive: TE Harrison Bryant and a 5th-round pick," Schefter said. "Eagles receive: WR John Metchie and a 6th-round pick."
Metchie is a former college star who hasn't fully clicked at the NFL level yet. That's more so because of a stacked receiver room. Plus, Metchie had to missh is first season after being diagnosed with cancer. He beat cancer and returned to the field in 2023. Last year, he showed flashes and now will bring that talent over to the Eagles receiver room.
Philadelphia acquired Metchie and it sounds like the Eagles may not be done. NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a text from an anonymous AFC general manager hinting Philadelphia could make another move.
"Text from an AFC GM: 'Don’t think Eagles are done with trades. They have so many picks next year and that team is always gonna be aggressive,'" Schultz shared.
Right now, the big prize on the trade block is Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that the Bengals are listening to offers for Hendrickson now.
Could Eagles land superstar after John Metchie trade?
"With contract talks at an impasse, the Bengals are listening to trade offers for perennial Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapoport and Pelissero said. "It’s unclear if the NFL sack leader will be playing elsewhere in 2025, and a trade will be a real challenge. But time will tell...
"The Bengals have always done their due diligence. But timing is now of the essence. This will be expensive, likely with a young player and a future pick if possible. A challenge for sure — especially because the Bengals are a playoff-ready team."
This certainly isn't likely for the Eagles. He's going to cost too much financially for what the Eagles have available. But, don't be shocked if the Eagles make another move or two on the trade market before the season. Philadelphia comes out of left field and we probably haven't heard a word about who the team could be targeting.
