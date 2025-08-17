Eagles-Texans Complete Another Deal; Land Electric WR In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing another young receiver to town.
Last year, the talk of the offseason was about how much the Eagles needed a third wide receiver behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. In response, the Eagles acquired former first-round pick Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders last year near the end of training camp. The Eagles and Commanders pulled off a trade on Aug. 22nd to bolster the receiver room.
Almost one year to the day later, the Eagles have swung another trade for a receiver. Philadelphia reportedly is acquiring former second-round pick John Metchie III from the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Trade: the Houston Texans are sending WR John Metchie to the Philadelphia Eagles, per sources," Schefter.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz also shared the news on social right around the same time.
"Breaking: The #exans are trading WR John Metchie III to the Eagles, per multiple sources," Schultz said.
As of writing, it hasn't been reported what the Eagles offered to bring Metchie to town, but Schultz did report that they beat out the San Francisco 49ers for him.
"Sources: The 49ers were the other team trying to trade for John Metchie III. But the Eagles made a better offer," Schultz reported.
Eagles strike gold once again, bring former second rounder to Philly
Metchie and Smith played together in college at Alabama and now will be reunited over in Philadelphia. This is the second trade completed this offseason between the Eagles and the Texans. The last one sent CJ Gardner-Johnson to Houston in exchange for Kenyon Green.
Now, the Eagles' receiver room features Brown, Smith, Metchie, and Dotson as the top four receivers on the roster. That's a very solid core right now. Metchie doesn't have prolific numbers in his young career. He hd 24 catches for 254 yards in 2024. But, he has massive upside. He had to miss his first season after dealing with promyelocytic leukemia. He beat cancer and worked his way back to the football field. Now, he's another year removed from the illness and reporteldy looked strong in Houston camp.
Now, he will join the Eagles' room. It's tough to learn on the fly, but there are a few weeks to go until Week 1. It's an underrated move that could turn out to be a game-changer if all goes Philadelphia's way early on this season.
