Eagles 'Aren't Done' But Have They Done Enough?

The Eagles have put a lot on veteran defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's plate entering the 2025 season.

John McMullen

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio at practice on Aug. 10, 2025.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio at practice on Aug. 10, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
PHILADELPHIA - Cover and rush, rush and cover.

You may recall former Eagles defensive coordinator and current Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon emphasizing the idea of the pass rush and back seven working in concert if the defense was to reach its potential in any given year.

Less than seven months ago, a near-perfect synchronization in Super Bowl LIX between a ferocious rush and sticky coverage taking Patrick Mahomes’ first read away, had the greatest coach/quarterback duo in modern history grasping at straws as Philadelphia rode one of the most dominant defensive performances in big-game history to a second Lombardi Trophy.

If you’re looking for the main reason the Eagles can’t do it again in 2025 (taking injuries off the table as a discussion point because that’s baked in for every team), Philadelphia failing to replicate a consistent rush with meaningful coverage is the biggest potential roadblock the organization faces entering Thursday’s season opener against NFC East rival Dallas.

A “maintenance offseason” left the Eagles making what they felt were painful but necessary decisions to let meaningful players walk on the defensive side from what was Philadelphia’s first No. 1 defense since Bud Carson was roaming the sidelines in 1991.

The Eagles Lost Meaningful Contributors From The 2024 Defense

Brandon Graham
The Eagles will be without Brandon Graham for the first time since the 2009 season. / Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Vic Fangio’s group that made magic at the Superdome in February no longer exists. Defensive tackle Milton Williams and edge rusher Josh Sweat were priced out on the free-agent market. So were meaningful and effective backups Isaiah Rodgers and Oren Burks.

Veteran playmaking defensive backs Darius Slay and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were essentially cap casualties, Nakobe Dean will miss at least the first four games due to the torn patellar tendon suffered in the playoffs, and Brandon Graham retired.

Many outsiders believe the mantra inside the NovaCare Complex is ‘Vic will figure it out,’ but there are not-so-subtle indicators that Howie Roseman understands the issues with his roster.

The well-regarded GM traded for cornerback Jakorian Bennett in early August. He brought back veteran safety Marcus Epps this week. He was calling around the league trying to uncover an edge rusher at the initial cutdown.

With Week 1 here, the time for meaningful additions – unless you’re the Green Bay Packers – is over.

Roseman didn’t sound defeated after cutting to the initial 53, but the GM also didn’t sound uncertain either. He sees the same holes everyone else does and considers his job incomplete.

“I would say we're not done here. We're not done,” Roseman said. 

Part of that sentiment was the typical roster strategy manipulation that’s unfolded since Tuesday, but there was an acknowledgement of a broader belief as well.

“... I think I said this the last time we spoke, we got a lot of picks here and we're happy to use those picks in the draft, but I think for us, the early part of the season, September, we have to see what we have and if we need something,” Roseman explained. "I'll do whatever I can to help this football team and be aggressive. [Chairman/Chief Executive Officer] Jeffrey [Lurie] gives me that opportunity to do that.

"I don't think that we're done, this is a work in progress.”

