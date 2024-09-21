Eagles Athletic Punter Getting His Kicks - Just In Case An Emergency Arises
PHILADELPHIA – Braden Mann was the second-ranked kicker in America coming out of Cypress Fairbanks (Texas) High School. He morphed into a punter at Texas A&M, and has been pretty darn consistent since arriving in Philadelphia last September.
His kicking skills, though, could come in handy for the Eagles. The hope is it doesn’t come to that because that would mean something would have happened to Jake Elliott during a game.
Mann is the backup kicker, a luxury not many teams can afford.
“Braden is that super athlete,” said special team coordinator Michael Clay. “We need him. And I know you guys saw during training camp, we always have a contingency plan just in case anything goes awry. Braden is awesome. I can't speak more highly of Braden and what he's been doing the last year and a half I've been with him.”
Just how valuable a backup kicker can be is something no team wants to find out, but the New York Giants did last week.
They were the first team to lose a game despite scoring three touchdowns and holding the opposing team without a touchdown. They lost 21-18 to the Washington Commanders because Graham Gano got hurt and their backup kicker – punter Jamie Gillan - missed a PAT.
From there, the Giants went for the two-point conversion after their next two touchdowns and missed them both. Meanwhile, the Commanders got seven field goals from Austin Seibert.
So, the Eagles are prepping Mann – just in case - by using him to handle some of the kickoff duties.
“Braden is in a groove right now,” said Clay. “It allows him to kind of get loosened up before the game, just like any football player. For myself, even when I was in college, I needed to get that first hit in to feel loose.
“And I think Braden does a great job for us of, one, doing what we're asked to do. He has a strong leg. He's been doing it since he got into the league.”
There’s nothing wrong with the job Mann is doing as the punter, that’s for sure. A sixth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2020, he has punted just four times this season but has dropped two of those inside the 20 and is averaging 48.5 yards per punt with a net of 45.8.
He has never kicked a field goal or PAT in an NFL game.
“He would definitely be the guy,” said Elliott about Mann being his backup. “It’s a little bit different not being able to swing away, not quite the same, but he can definitely kick them. He does it for fun on the side. It’s fun to watch. He’s an athlete.”
Elliott said he doesn’t impart any kicking tips.
“He’s kicked his whole life,” he said. “And he was a soccer guy, so he’s got it down for the most part. I wouldn’t want to mess anything up.”
