Eagles’ Backfield Impresses Vs. Bengals
PHILADELPHIA - It wasn’t Saquon Barkley dominating in a 34-27 preseason win over Cincinnati Thursday night.
With the superstar RB sitting things out, the Eagles’ revamped RB room proved well-equipped to supplement the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.
Second-year player Will Shipley looked like a perfect heir apparent to the underrated Kenny Gainwell, who left for Pittsburgh in free agency, while veteran A.J. Dillon looks healthy after stinger issues derailed his 2024 campaign.
The undersized ShunDerrick Powell, an undrafted rookie free agent from Central Arkansas, showed his toughness as a runner in the win, and waiver-wire pickup Keilan Robinson showed some juice as a runner and a kick returner.
About the only negative was the inability to get a closer look at rookie Montrell Johnson, who had been having a nice training camp until a hamstring injury cropped up forcing the Florida product to miss the game.
The highlight was a 38-yard burst by Shipley on the first offensive drive of the game for the Eagles after being sprung by right guard Tyler Steen, the only projected starting offensive lineman to play in the preseason opener.
Shipley finished with a team-high 48 yards on 7 carries while both Dillon and Powell were over 5.0 yards-per-carry.
Overall, the vaunted Eagles’ running game put together 132 yards on the ground with no Barkley, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, or Jordan Mailata.
“It felt great,” Shipley said of his big run. “Those big boys up front opened up a huge path for me and just made something happen. I was really happy to get it kick-started and just put a good start to the preseason.”
Like most second-year players, Shipley is more self-assured in Year 2.
“I mean, it’s a world of difference,” Shipley told Eagles On SI. “Just confidence in terms of how I feel pre-snap and just playing ball, playing a lot more free and just taking advantage of the opportunities when they are given to me.”
Shipley also envisions a very complementary dynamic between his style and the big physical, bruising approach of the big-bodied Dillon.
“No doubt about it,” said Shipley when asked about the thunder and lightning dichotomy. “[Dillon] did an incredible job tonight. For us to go in there and really take up the first half and do what we did. … There’s a lot to be happy about.”