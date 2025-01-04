Eagles Backup Prepared For Next Step In His Career: "Just Be Myself"
The life of a third string quarterback resembles a bear in that he is usually seen in summer before hibernating through fall and winter. You may never see him again, because third stringers are nomads, too, moving from team to team.
Unless you draft one like the Eagles did with Tanner McKee and develop him to the point where there is some optimism that maybe he can be more than just a third-string guy. Heck, maybe he can be a No. 2 With more time, maybe even a starter, though probably not in Philadelphia where Jalen Hurts is locked in for most of the remainder of this decade.
Whatever happens with McKee, he is already the first NFL player to ever attempt fewer than five passes in his debut and throw a pair of touchdowns in that span, like he did in last week’s demolition of Dallas, 41-7.
He can take another step when he lines up as the Eagles’ starting quarterback on Sunday in a meaningless game against the visiting New York Giants. His last start was on Nov. 26, 2022, against Brigham Young when he completed 77.5 percent of his passes for 313 yards and one touchdown in a 41-33 loss.
“I’m super excited,” he said. “I feel very ready, very prepared, getting a ton of reps this week which has been awesome. I feel like we have a good game plan. I’m honestly really excited to go out and play football. I don’ think anything is different as far as preparation standpoint. Just go out and play ball.”
McKee said that he will likely spend a lot of time on Saturday doing is own walkthrough with the offense.
“I’ll have the wrist band walking through the hotel room getting the calls,” he said. “We’ve had extra meetings with the guys sitting in with the centers, getting their calls and watching practice together, things like that, just so we’re all on the same page.
“I’ll do a couple more walkthroughs just me personally but as far as my film preparation I feel like I’ve been doing a pretty good job throughout the year and will continue with that process so I don’t overthink things and I’m consistent with what I see.”
McKee said he will just be himself, and not lead in any other way than usual.
“At the quarterback position you do have to be a little more vocal if you’re a quiet guy,” he said. “There are some things you have to do a little bit different but you don’t have to go out and give 10-minute speeches to everybody if that’s not your thing. If it is your thing, that’s great, but just of be you.”
How well McKee will do depends on how well the Eagles’ reserves play, how an offensive line filled with backups can block and pass protect, how much help he gets from a running game that won’t have Saquon Barkley, and how receivers not named A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will step up.
McKee has taken first-team reps all week, as have the backups. It’s been a week that has seen tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata line up as edge rushers, with starters across the board passing off tips on how to handle gameday situations the Giants are likely to show them.
“It’s huge just having those guys giving us great looks,” he said. “We have a lot of our guys who have been giving them good looks throughout the whole year, so it’s really nice to have them return the favor for some of the guys that’ll be playing who haven’t been playing.”
