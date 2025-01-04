What's The Conern Level Over Jalen Hurts Still In Concussion Protocol?
Jalen Hurts is still in concussion protocol nearly two weeks after Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu made sure to drive the Eagles quarterback’s head into the turf with a helmet-to-helmet hit.
It may have looked dirty, but the NFL didn’t think so. They chose not to fine Luvu. Meanwhile, Hurts can’t escape the NFL's concussion protocol and Nick Sirianni got a bit testy after the first three questions about Hurts to begin his Friday news conference.
“He’s progressing through the protocol,” said the head coach three times, once for each question he was asked about it.
Neither Hurts nor his backup, Kenny Pickett, will play when the Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday’s regular-season finale. Hurts because of his concussion; Pickett because of his broken ribs.
So, third-string quarterback Tanner McKee will get the first start of an NFL career that began just last year as a sixth-round draft pick out of Stanford. If McKee has to make another next week, when the game truly matters, well, the Eagles could be in over their heads deep in playoff waters.
There probably isn’t cause for alarm just yet. Hurts still has time to progress through the protocol.
Next Tuesday will be the key date for QB1 because that is when the Eagles ramp up preparations for a visit from either the Green Bay Packers or Commanders. That’s if the game is on Saturday.
The Eagles (13-3) will likely root for a Sunday game. Maybe even a Monday nighter because the longer it takes to play, the more time Hurts has to recover. If the game is on Sunday, Hurts would probably need to check out of the league’s protocol by Wednesday in time to prepare properly for the start.
For now, his regular season is over after just 14 games. He finished the year completing 68.7 percent of his throws for 2,903 yards, which is his lowest total since he became the starting quarterback late in his rookie season of 2020.
He threw 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions, which are the fewest picks he has thrown since his rookie year when he had four but played just 334 snaps compared to 934 this year.
Hurts added 630 yards on 150 carries with 14 touchdowns, which was one away from tying last season's career high. His rushing yards are the third-most he’s had in his career behind the 784 he had in his first full year as a starter in 2022 and 760 in his MVP runner-up year of 2022.
