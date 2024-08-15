Eagles Backup Quarterbacks One Of Five Things To Watch Against Patriots
Rather than simply do players to watch for the Eagles as they play the Patriots in the summer’s second preseason game on Thursday (7 p.m.), because, really, I want to watch every one of them, here are five things I’d like to see:
Explosive plays. Long, time-consuming drives are nice, and the Eagles had two of them against the Baltimore Ravens in the opener last week, it would be nice to see a receiver create separation down the field and one of the quarterbacks hit for a big gain.
The Eagles’ biggest gain against the Ravens was an 11-yard pass late in the third quarter to Jacob Harris, and that’s not going to cut it once the season begins.
“Obviously you'd love to get the ball down the field,” said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. “Obviously, explosives are a big indicator of successful offenses. Obviously, that's an element. But at the same time preseason games are structured a little bit different.
“But obviously we have a few opportunities, hopefully we can hit on a couple of these. We took a couple shots down the sideline, and we weren’t able to hit a couple of them.”
Obviously, John Ross would be a good candidate to make the big play happen against the Patriots. To me, he has the inside track to a roster spot, but it would certainly help rookie fifth-round pick Ainias Smith feel better about his play if Kellen Moore could dial him up for a deep shot or two and he can make that play.
Quarterback progress. Maybe I’m alone in the camp that thought the backup QBs played well enough last week. That’s not to say there weren’t some consistency concerns, but for the first time operating Moore’s offense, Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee did OK.
There was also no game-planning for the Ravens – nor will there be for the Patriots – and Moore kept things - like that ice cream way down on my list of favorites – vanilla.
Pickett was 14-for-22 with 89 yards, a touchdown pass, and a not-too-shabby 87.1 passer rating. McKee was 6-for-16 with a mere 39 yards and a passer rating of 45.8. Both quarterbacks engineered long touchdown drives.
Moore as asked how he evaluated his backup QBs after one game.
“I think it's really in the process,” he said. “Just evaluating. How is the operation? Is the operation running smoothly? And out of the huddle, the communication with everyone on the field. Is he making really good decisions? Sometimes not getting too caught up in the results. But really, is the process, right? Usually, the results will follow over time.
“And so, it was good to get those guys out there. Obviously, first of a few opportunities that will be coming moving forward with these preseason games, so excited for those guys.”
Oh, by the way, the Eagles like the guys behind starter Jalen Hurts, so don’t expect them to trade Pickett to the Vikings with their rookie J.J. McCarthy out for the season.
Trotter and Dean combo. As much as I believe Devin White is going to have a big season, Jeremiah Trotter and Nakobe Dean are the only two linebackers signed beyond this year, and they were both Eagles draft picks. Trotter played the second-most snaps on defense last week, logging 29, and did well with them. Dean has put together a solid camp, the most important piece to it being that he has stayed healthy.
Fewer penalties. The Eagles had eight of them for 55 yards, including a drive-killing false start on Fred Johnson after the Eagles had reached the Ravens’ 44 on their opening possession, and a hold on Tyler Steen right after the Eagles executed a successful Brotherly Shove for a first town on their side of the field. Philly could not overcome either one of them to get a first down.
Kelee Ringo consistency. The cornerback may very well be losing his battle to start ahead of Isaiah Rodgers, but he could put some pressure on with another strong game like he had last week when he was credited with two passes defensed. Camp has been one of some inconsistency for Ringo, with the second-year Georgia product, sometimes slow to react to the ball when it’s in the air, but there’s little doubt he looks a lot better this summer than last summer.
“He broke up some balls down around outside the numbers, which is different than playing nickel,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “I thought he played well and has been doing good.”
