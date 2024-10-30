Eagles Backup Tight End Has Risen To Occasion Without Dallas Goedert
When Dallas Goedert has missed time due to injury in previous seasons, the Eagles’ tight end production would fall off a cliff.
Not now, not after Goedert missed the last two games and all but three snaps against the Browns when he injured his hamstring three weeks ago. Grant Calcaterra was ready this time.
It took two seasons to percolate, but Calcaterra has been a big-play pass-catcher and solid in the run-blocking game with Jack Stoll in the run game since Goedert got hurt. The former sixth-round pick (No. 198 overall) in 2022, who had retired at one point due to concussions, is averaging 14.6 yards per catch on 12 receptions this season.
“At the end of the day, I just try to stick with my process,” he said. “I think naturally just with more opportunities, you get more opportunities to shine.”
In the last three games without Goedert, Calcaterra has eight catches for 130 yards, including three for 58 in the Eagles’ 37-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. In his previous two seasons, he had just nine catches for 120 yards combined.
“Grant has a great feel of how to run routes and how to get open at the top of the route,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “I think he's really got good quickness to get in and out of breaks and create separation. Then I think he has really good hands to finish the catch.
“I think he's sneaky. He’s been around Dallas so long and sees how Dallas finishes with the ball in his hands. I think what we've seen from Grant is that ability, too, to get the ball in his hands and finish the run.”
Sirianni pointed out a big reception Calcaterra made against the Browns when he turned a short pass into a long run that went for 34 yards.
“He's tough to bring down,” said Sirianni. “He plays nasty, he plays physical. He's a tough guy.”
The Eagles return to practice on Wednesday to prepare for a visit from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday (4:05 p.m./CBS),. More should be known on Goedert's return this week based on his practice availability.
If he does, that won’t hurt the offense at all. If he doesn’t, Calcaterra and Stoll have it handled.
“Grant has got a great feel for space,” said offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. “He’s got a great understanding of the passing game. Hats off to him, hopping in here since Dallas went down.
“For him to take the workload, the volume that he's taken in the run game, he's done a tremendous job. And then still being viable in the pass game. He seems to make big plays in critical moments, and he’s very reliable, and we feel very fortunate to have these tight ends that we do.”
Against the Bengals, Calcaterra’s three catches were all pivotal in touchdown drives.
In the second quarter, his 19-yard catch on second-and-10 helped lead a touchdown to close the second quarter and forge a 10-10 tie at halftime.
In the third quarter, his 28-yard grab on first-and-10 from the 50 left to the TD that put the Eagles in front, 17-10.
Finally, in the fourth, his 11-yard stab on second-and-10 helped keep moving the march to a 34-17 lead.
“I definitely focus on pass catching, but I think I have more of a pass-catching background,” said Calcaterra, who went to Oklahoma and spent a season with Jalen Hurts before transferring and finishing up at SMU. “I played receiver growing, but of course, I’m working on that in the offseason.”
