Eagles Bench Player Could Be Sneaky EDGE Solution
The Philadelphia Eagles have had some questions on the edge this sesaon.
Injuries have popped up, most recently with Ogbo Okoronkwo getting hurt Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked about the edge and specifically Jihaad Campbell moving to the edge when Nakobe Dean returns and had a brief response, as shared by Philadelphia Eagles on SI's John McMullen.
"Not right now," Fangio said.
With that being said, who could help this team in the near future? Fangio also talked about how he thinks the team is good with what it has, as transcribed by Philadelphia Eagles on SI's Ed Kracz.
"I think we’re good with what we have,” Fangio said. “The numbers are dwindling, and if we need more, I’m sure (GM) Howie (Roseman) will get something done."
The Eagles have the answer
The Eagles already have a piece on the bench that could help: Azeez Ojulari. The Eagles signed him to a $3 million deal this past offseason and he's on the active roster, but he hasn't played in a game yet. He's seemingly healthy, but he's been inactive. This is a guy who is 25 years old and has three separate seasons with at least 5 1/2 sacks under his belt. Clearly, he can play. When the Eagles signed him, there was a lot of excitement around the move, but training camp didn't go his way.
There's no way to know what goes on behind closed doors, but at this point the Eagles likely aren't going to get a better option in the short term barring a trade. With the way the Eagles operate, that could obviously happen. Philadelphia has swung trades left and right. But, Ojulari is right there for the taking. Before making another move, the Eagles should at least give him a shot first.
The Eagles have a few days before Week 5 action against the Denver Broncos. Will the Eagles get Ojulari into the lineup ahead of it?