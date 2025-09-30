Where Things Stand With Eagles Star Lane Johnson
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't get through Week 4 fully healthy.
Philadelphia took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move to 4-0 on the season, but also had some scares along the way. The Eagles lost Ogbo Okoronkwo most likely for the season due to a triceps injury. Beyond him, the Eagles also had injuries from Lane Johnson and Jalen Carter. Both Johnson and Carter dealt with shoulder injuries throughout the game. Carter returned, though, whereas Johnson was replaced by Fred Johnson for the second straight week.
Right now, the big injury to watch out for is Johnson. There's obviously some level of concern with Carter as well, but he was healthy enough to get back into the game against the Buccaneers. Johnson was not and there hasn't been much of an update since.
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't said much about Lane Johnson
Jonson is integral to this Eagles offense. Clearly, that was on full display Week 4 once Johnson came out of the game. Last week, Johnson was limited early in the week for practice due to the stinger he suffered Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was able to play, though, against Tampa Bay. In the game he suffered a shoulder injury and exited in the second half.
After the game on Sunday, Philadelphia Eagles on SI's Ed Kracz noted that Johnson declined to speak in the locker room and but did seem to be moving around well.
"Johnson left in the second half with a shoulder injury. He was sitting on the bench and repeatedly leaning forward and backward. Who knows what that might mean? Johnson was seen in the locker room but declined to talk. He didn’t look overly happy, but he seemed to be moving OK, for whatever that’s worth," Kracz said.
After the game, Johnson took to social media but didn't say anything about the shoulder injury.
He posted again on Monday.
The Eagles will play next on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. At this point, the most likely next update we will receive will be on Wednesday when the team has to share its Injury Report. The team itself hasn't said much about Johnson since the game, so now we wait. So, for next steps, the Eagles will share an Injury Report likely Wednesday afternoon. From there, we will have a better understanding about Johnson's status. He's dealt with a stinger and now a shoulder injury. The Eagles need him at his best if Philadelphia wants to keep the train rolling. We will keep you updated as more information is released.
