Eagles Big-Time Addition Predicted By NFL Experts
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have an early pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft, but that doesn't mean that the team won't be able to add a big-time talent.
As the NFL Draft has approached, insiders, fans, and players alike have weighed in about who the Eagles could possibly take with the No. 32 pick. The most obvious fit seems to be on the edge after losing guys like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams this offseason.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates dropped a mock draft on Tuesday and seem to agree. They predicted that the Eagles will take Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 32 pick.
"No. 32. Philadelphia Eagles," Kiper shared. "Kiper's pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama. Combining Campbell with Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean at the second level would make defensive coordinator Vic Fangio smile. Campbell does it all. He finished last season with 112 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and an interception. This Super Bowl-winning defense saw a lot of turnover earlier in the offseason, but Campbell has the toolbox to contribute in multiple ways."
Now this would be a pretty great addition for the Eagles. The Eagles are loaded with draft picks over the next two years. Philadelphia is coming off a Super Bowl win and already has some very expensive superstars on the roster and even more big potential expenses on the weigh -- like Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean.
Adding Campbell -- who had five sacks in 2024 in 13 games and is ranked as the No. 1 linebacker and No. 17 overall prospect in the draft class -- would give the Eagles a seamless fit for the defense with star potential. The Eagles have added big-name talent in free agency in recent years -- like Saquon Barkley -- but have built a juggernaut through the NFL Draft.
Campbell would be another fantastic pickup on a cheap, rookie deal. If he's available when the Eagles are on the clock, it would be a no-brainer of a move.
More NFL: Ex-Eagles Polarizing Star Has Questions Around Him