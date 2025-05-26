Eagles 'Biggest Question' Remaining Identified
There have been some changes made to the Philadelphia Eagles' roster this offseason but overall the team will look pretty similar when it takes the field on Sept. 4th to kick off the 2025 National Football League season against the Dallas Cowboys.
Over the next few months, all eyes are going to be on Philadelphia. The Eagles are set to kick off organized team activities (OTAs) this week and then soon afterward, mandatory minicamp and training camp will follow. There's still just over three months to go until the Eagles actually take the field for a real game, but it will go by quickly with real practices kicking off.
Even with a Super Bowl under their belt and a good chunk of the roster returning, there are still going to be things to look out for. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker shared a column in which they discussed each team's "biggest question" remaining. For the Eagles, they identified right guard spot due to Mekhi Becton's departure.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Who wins the right guard spot? When you’re the defending Super Bowl champions and didn’t suffer catastrophic personnel losses, there aren’t a ton of questions entering the following season (besides if you’ll be good enough to repeat)," Locker said. "However, one of the few uncertainties surrounding this Eagles team resides at right guard.
"With Mekhi Becton now a Charger, Philadelphia made two moves to land potential starters in his stead, including re-signing Matt Pryor (78.1 PFF pass-blocking grade) and trading for former first-round pick Kenyon Green (38.6 PFF overall grade). Philadelphia also returns Tyler Steen (40.7 PFF overall grade), who played 186 snaps at right guard in 2024. Pryor seems like the odds-on bet to claim the job next to Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson, but Jeff Stoutland is capable of cultivating turnarounds, as we saw with the former first-rounder Becton a year ago."
Luckily, the Eagles don't have as many questions or concerns as many other teams. This will be a big battle to watch out for, though.
