Eagles 'Biggest Win' Of Offseason Shocked NFL
There's been a lot to like about the way the Philadelphia Eagles have handled the offseason.
Philadelphia knew entering the offseason that it could lose some pieces. With the amount of firepower heading to the open market, there was no way to bring everyone back. The Eagles had Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, Kenneth Gainwell, and Darius Slay all heading to free agency after the Eagles moved on from the veteran corner. There aren't even the only guys the Eagles had going to free agency.
The Eagles dealt with a lot of blows, but have managed to stay afloat. That started with inking Baun to a long-term deal before he could even technically hit the open market. Philadelphia has been active in free agency and the trade market, had a well-received draft, and already boasted one of the top rosters in football even before the new additions. The Eagles also have been very smart with their contracts. They have taken care of internal stars early and that trend continued this offseason.
None of these things have been the team's "biggest win" of the offseason, though. That was the "Tush Push" vote, per The Athletic's Mike Jones.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Jones said while ranking Philadelphia among the winners of the offseason. "The reigning Super Bowl champions made a series of moves to reward and keep their core intact. They gave Saquon Barkley an extension and also took care of center Cam Jurgens and inside linebacker Zack Baun. GM Howie Roseman also added important contributors like pass rusher Azeez Ojulari and running back A.J. Dillon while putting together what looks like yet another smart draft.
"But the biggest win came at the league meetings, where opponents of the Eagles’ signature tush push failed to muster enough support to outlaw the near-automatic short-yardage play. Look for quarterback Jalen Hurts to extend his streak of double-digit touchdown runs and 50-plus first-down carries to a fifth season."
