Eagles, Bills Linked To Browns $12 Million 1st-Round CB
The Philadelphia Eagles have been aggressive in free agency and the trade market over the last week. At this point, the biggest question for the Eagles isn't necessarily if the team will make another move. But, instead, who is next?
Za'Darius Smith is in town to help the pass rush and Tank Bigsby is here to help the running back room out. Will Shipley's status is up in the air right now due to injury, and Bigsby is a great option to help replace him while also potentially helping out on special teams as well.
Cornerback has been speculated about a lot over the last few days, but there hasn't been a big-ticket pickup. But, with Howie Roseman running the show, it's at least a safe idea that the Eagles will look around.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has an idea for the Eagles as well: Greg Newsome II of the Cleveland Browns. But, Knox also called the Buffalo Bills a potential fit if Newsome gets moved this season.
Who will Howie Roseman add to the Eagles next?
"Projected Trade Value: 2026 3rd-Round Pick," Knox said. "Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II may also be difficult to obtain early in the season. Following a terrific performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1—albeit in a loss—Cleveland's defense again looks capable of making the Browns competitive. Newsome, meanwhile, was fantastic back on the perimeter for Cleveland. He helped limit Joe Burrow to just 113 passing yards while helping the Browns effectively shut down Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
"The 25-year-old is on the fifth-year option, though, and could become a strong trade candidate if the Browns' season quickly spirals out of control. If that happens, there's a good chance Cleveland will chase a quarterback in the 2026 draft and could use all the extra draft capital it can get. Given Newsome's combination of age, positional value and great recent play, the Browns could expect a quality Day 2 pick in return—that's the price Cleveland got for wideout Amari Cooper at last year's trade deadline. Potential Suitors: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles."
Newsome is 25 years old and is in his fifth year in the National Football League. He's the type of player that could add a boost opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. But, he would likely be a short-term fit. He's in the final year of his four-year, rookie deal worth over $12 million. His fifth-year rookie option was picked up for 2025 and he'll be a free agent afterward. He had three tackles and two passes defended in the Browns' season opener last week.
I would typically say it's too early to be looking at potential trade targets. But, the Eagles literally just acquired Bigsby in a trade this week. So, who knows. Maybe the Eagles have another deal up their sleeve.
