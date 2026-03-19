Eagles Legend Darius Slay Reveals Why He Didn't Join Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles had a need in the cornerback room during the 2025 National Football League season and tried to reunite with an old friend during the season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers opted to move on from Darius Slay during the season and he hit waivers. Immediately, reports surfaced indicating that there was mutual interest between Philadelphia and the six-time Pro Bowler on a reunion. But the Buffalo Bills squashed the Eagles' hopes of a reunion. Buffalo had waiver priority claimed Slay. The Eagles placed a claim on Slay as well, but Buffalo got him.

Slay didn't end up reporting to Buffalo, though. There were questions whether the Bills would move on from him, thus giving the Eagles another shot at him. But the Bills instead placed him on the reserve/did not report list.

This offseason, Slay announced his retirement from the National Football League after 13 seasons. On Thursday, he joined "The Jim Rome Show" and pulled back the curtain on what went down after the Steelers moved on from him during the season.

The former Eagle opened up

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) takes the field before Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I've got a lot of love and respect for that organization over there, just the fact that where I'm at in my career I was more like, hey if I wasn't going to Philly, I wasn't probably going anywhere else. I ain't want to pack up and move. Not saying I don't have the utmost respect for Josh Allen, I think he is one of the best quarterbacks in this league and I do believe they had a great shot at being a championship contender, it was more just about me. I didn't feel like moving. I didn't feel like packing up. I just really wanted to go to Philly or go home."

"If I wasn't going to Philly, I wasn't probably going nowhere else."@bigplay24slay on why he didn't report to the Bills after Buffalo claimed him off waivers in December. pic.twitter.com/1qOMhXVT0H — Jim Rome (@jimrome) March 19, 2026

If Slay had been able to return to Philadelphia, that would've been a great story. The Eagles needed a corner at the time and Slay would've fit the description well. Fortunately, Adoree' Jackson stepped up in the second half of the season. It really was Eagles or nothing for Slay. He played five seasons in Philadelphia but is an Eagle through and through.