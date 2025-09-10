Eagles, Chiefs Will Make Obscure NFL History Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting to ready to take on a familiar foe on Sunday.
Philadelphia faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 and came away victorious. Now, the Eagles will try to improve to 2-0 on the season when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 2.
Eagles fans are obviously familiar with the Chiefs. Philadelphia beat Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX to win its second Super Bowl title in team history. But, all of the memories aren’t great. The Chiefs took down the Eagles in the Super Bowl back in 2023 for Super Bowl LVII.
There are familiar faces on both of these rosters that go back to that game. Now, the Eagles will take the field against the Chiefs on Sunday and there will be a bit of obscure National Football League history made in the game.
The Eagles and Chiefs will have a Super Bowl rematch this weekend
Fran Duffy of PHLY Eagles shared on social media that this game will be the first in NFL history in which opposing quarterbacks who have beaten each other in the Super Bowl face off against one another in a regular season game as well.
“Sunday's Eagles-Chiefs game will mark the first time we've ever seen two quarterbacks face off in the regular season after winning a Super Bowl against each other,” Duffy said.
The Eagles won Super Bowl LIX lead by Jalen Hurts. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII led by Patrick Mahomes. Now, the two will face off on Sunday with a chance for the Eagles to move to 2-0 with a win. If the Eagles win, that will drop Kansas City to 0-2 on the young season after it lost its opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking and who knows, maybe this will be a preview of another playoff game to come later in the season. Both the Eagles and the Chiefs are at least contenders to make deep runs once again.