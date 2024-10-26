Eagles Blockbuster Proposal Lands Browns $23 Million Star In Philly
The Philadelphia Eagles could look a little different by the time Nov. 6 rolls around.
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline will pass one day earlier on Nov. 5, and it wouldn't be too shocking if the Eagles were to look to make a move. Philadelphia still has Howie Roseman as the team's general manager, and he clearly isn't afraid to swing a deal.
There already has been a lot of chatter about moves at different positions, but if the Eagles are going to make a trade, it makes sense to add an edge rusher. That should be Philadelphia's top priority ahead of the trade deadline.
Because of this, FanSided's Cem Yolbulan put together a hypothetical trade proposal that would land Cleveland Browns three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith in Philadelphia for a third-round pick.
"One intriguing trade candidate the Eagles should consider is star defender Za'Darius Smith of the Cleveland Browns," Yolbulan said. "The 32-year-old pass rusher's contract is up at the end of this year and only carries a $1.2 million cap hit. The Eagles should be able to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler with a third-round pick.
"Philadelphia owns whichever is the worst third-round pick between the Dolphins and them in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Browns, after starting the season 1-6, are presumably interested in moving the veteran defensive end. In fact, Smith has already talked about potentially being open to getting traded ahead of the deadline."
Smith is just 32 years old and has been a Pro Bowler three times and an All-Pro twice. He already has four sacks this season in seven games. That's the type of deal that would do wonders for Philadelphia.
