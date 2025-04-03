Eagles Blockbuster Trade Called 'Doubly Worrisome'
The Philadelphia Eagles have made a handful of moves this offseason but not everyone has been met with massive praise.
Philadelphia obviously lost pieces this offseason so far. By now you've probably heard about a lot of the moves. Josh Sweat left. Milton Williams left. Mekhi Becton left. None of these three were shocking. They were all free agents and expensive.
The Eagles didn't necessarily have much of a say in those departures. They were free agents and opted to go elsewhere. One move the Eagles did have a say in, though, was the trade to send CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. This one was more surprising as it seemingly came out of nowhere.
Philadelphia got back Kenyon Green in the deal who should help replace Becton, but ESPN's
Ben Solak called this move one he "didn't love."
"I didn't love: The Green for C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade," Solak said. "Green has been one of the league's worst starting guards since the Texans drafted him in 2022. Of course, there are plenty of reasons to believe he'll improve in Philadelphia, where offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland rehabilitated Mekhi Becton just last season. Green is still very young, quite athletic and was in a bad offensive line environment in Houston. He is just another dart throw for Philadelphia to replace Becton, but unlike the other darts, it's tough to find the good play hidden in his game.
"Sending Gardner-Johnson as part of the trade makes it doubly worrisome, especially because the Eagles added no free agent safeties to account for his departure. Gardner-Johnson didn't always see eye to eye with his teammates or Philadelphia's fans, but the quality of his play cannot be denied."
The Eagles have made some solid additions, like Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Adoree' Jackson, and AJ Dillon. But there's a real need at safety right now.