Eagles Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands $94 Million Superstar From Raiders
The Philadelphia Eagles have what it takes to contend this season but could use another boost on the edge before the National Football League trade deadline passes on Nov. 5.
Philadelphia is right there. The Eagles are 4-2 and have won their last two games without allowing a defensive touchdown. Philadelphia's bye week couldn't have come at a better time, as the Eagles were 2-2 and clearly struggling. The Eagles now are looking much more like the team many hoped they would be.
If the Cardinals could add another dynamic edge rusher into the mix, they could have the makings to be a Super Bowl contender. That's where the Las Vegas Raiders come into play. The Athletic's Jacob Robinson and Dianna Russini put together a list of six hypothetical trade proposals and linked Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby to Philadelphia.
"Eagles acquire (defensive end) Maxx Crosby, sending the Raiders a 2025 first, fourth, and fifth-round pick, plus a 2026 second-rounder," Robinson and Russini said. "Hear me out. (general manager) Howie Roseman has a history of successfully acquiring big-name, win-now talent — A.J. Brown cost a first and third in 2022 — and has two extra fifths this year, plus the Jets’ third in 2026. Crosby would need to accept a contract restructure, but he’d give Philly a needed edge rusher to improve its middling pass rush (15th in pass rush win rate) and give himself a shot at a Super Bowl."
Philadelphia could use someone like Crosby. The Eagles traded away Haason Reddick and need to add someone who could match his production. Reddick had 27 sacks over the last two seasons and Crosby did as well. So far this season, Crosby has 6.5 and is on pace to reach at least 12.5 sacks for the third straight season.
Landing him -- even though he has a massive $94 million contract -- would be the right move.
