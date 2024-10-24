Ex-Cowboys Standout DE Better Option For Eagles Than Massive Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles, much like many other contenders, could use a boost on the edge.
A contender can never have too many capable pass rushers. Philadelphia has had some question marks at defensive end, although things have started looking better over the last two weeks. The Eagles still should be looking for ways to add more depth, though.
With the trade deadline coming up and set to pass on Nov. 5, there have already been rumblings about who the Eagles could target. Superstars like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby have been two names brought up along with others.
It would be amazing if the Eagles could land someone like Garrett and Crosby, but a trade of that nature should be considered unlikely at this point in the season. If the Eagles want to add to the edge, there are other ways to do so without a big trade.
There still are some capable players available in free agency that could be had at a fraction of the cost and still provide more depth. One player who could make sense is former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Randy Gregory.
He is 31 years old now and is available on the open market. He had 2.5 sacks last season with the 49ers to go along with 11 total tackles in 12 games. Those numbers may not jump off the page, but he could be a depth option. Gregory had his most success as a member of the Cowboys and had six sacks in both 2018 and 2021.
Gregory wouldn't cost much at all right now. It certainly makes sense to at least give him a tryout.
