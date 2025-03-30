Eagles Blockbuster Would Send $57 Million Star To Chargers
The Philadelphia Eagles have someone who could be among the top trade candidates this offseason.
Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert popped up in trade rumors over the last few weeks. If the Eagles do opt to trade him, they would be a big loss. He’s one of the top pass-catching tight ends out there right now.
What could a possible deal look like? Rumors have popped up left and right. Nothing really matters until we hear from the team, though. The 33rd Team put together a hypothetical proposal to see Goedert to the Los Angeles Chargers in an intriguing deal.
"Chargers receive TE Dallas Goedert," The 33rd Team shared. "Eagles receive 2025 pick No. 158 ad 2025 pick No. 209."
The Chargers recently signed Tyler Conklin from the New York Jets but Goedert would be even better. This isn’t the first time speculation has linked Philadelphia to the Chargers but nothing seems likely right now.
Goedert has spent his entire seven-year National Football League career as a member of the Eagles. He's appeared in 93 total regular season games and has 349 catches, 4,085 yards, and 24 touchdowns over that stretch. Trading him away makes sense financially, but it would hurt the team's passing offense.
He's the clear No. 3 option behind AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith and losing him would likely mean the team would need to add a new option -- whether it's a tight end or a new receiver. Right now this is just hypothetical, but keep an eye on Goedert.