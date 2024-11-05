Eagles Bold Blockbuster Proposal Lands $51 Million Star With Patriots
There isn't much time left until the National Football League trade deadline passes.
The trade deadline will pass on Tuesday and, so the Philadelphia Eagles don't have much time left to make a move if it wants to. There has been speculation left and right about who the franchise possibly could acquire if it wanted to add at the deadline.
While this is the case, there has been less chatter about who the Eagles could possibly send away in a possible last-second swap. CBS Sport's Cody Benjamin put together a list of five bold trade proposals for the deadline and linked defensive end Bryce Huff to the New England Patriots.
"Eagles send talented pass rusher to Patriots," Benjamin said. "Philadelphia deals Bryce Huff to New England. The Philadelphia Eagles just signed Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal this spring, but the ex-New York Jets prospect has managed an egregiously minimal role in Vic Fangio's pass-rushing rotation. With others like Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith faring better recently, general manager Howie Roseman might prefer to offload Huff's bloated deal to New England, which just dealt Josh Uche at the same position."
Huff signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Eagles before the season. So far, things haven't necessarily worked out. He had 10 sacks last year with the New York Jets and only has 1.5 so far this season.
It may be early to give up on him, but keep an eye on him ahead of the deadline.
