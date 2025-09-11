Chargers Cut Ex-Eagles 1st-Round WR; Should Philly Reunite?
The Philadelphia Eagles have had very few misses with Howie Roseman leading the charge.
While this is the case, not even he can hit every decision out of the park. One example was back in 2020 in the first round of the National Football League Draft. That year, the Eagles selected a wide receiver, but it wasn't Justin Jefferson. The Eagles took Jalen Reagor with the No. 21 overall pick. Jefferson went one pick later to the Minnesota Vikings.
He spent two seasons with the Eagles and tallied 64 total catches over that stretch and 695 receiving yards. Interestingly enough, the Eagles traded Reagor after the 2021 season ended over to the Vikings.
Now, he's going to be looking for a new home because on Wednesday the Los Angeles Chargers cut ties with him with an injury settlement, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
"Chargers have released WR Jalen Reagor from practice squad/injured with an injury settlement," Popper said.
The former Eagles receiver is looking for a new home
Reagor now is a five-year, National Football League veteran. The 2025 season is his sixth season but now he has to find a new opportunity. He spent the 2024 season with the Chargers and played in eight games, making two starts. Overall, he had seven catches and 100 receiving yards.
He hasn't been able to fully get his footing in the NFL since being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But, he's just 26 years old. Someone will surely give him a shot. It wouldn't be the worst idea, in fact, for the Eagles to bring him in on the practice squad. Although that is one person's opinion, and not a sign of anything to come imminently. His best season was his rookie year in Philadelphia. His role has great flucuated since with his different teams.
Because the 2025 season is in full swing right now, there aren't a ton of pass-catching options out there looking for homes. Reagor now quickly becomes one of the best available for a receiver-needy team.
