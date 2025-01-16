Eagles Breakout Star Called 'Most Obvious Solution' For Surprise NFC Team
Could the Minnesota Vikings poach one of the Philadelphia Eagles' breakout stars this upcoming offseason?
Philadelphia is still alive in the playoffs and doesn't really need to be thinking about the offseason yet. Other teams aren't as lucky, though. One team that isn't in the same position as the Eagles any longer is the Minnesota Vikings.
Minnesota was knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card Round by the Los Angeles Rams and now has a long offseason of difficult decisions ahead of it, The quarterback spot has been talked about the most, but there are other changes the team needs to make to make a deep run. FanSided's Cody Williams made a list of four players the Vikings could target to "win a Super Bowl in 2025" and one player that he mentioned was Eagles breakout star Milton Williams.
"Milton Williams is the most obvious solution to that entering the free agency market," Williams said. "The former Eagles third-round pick is now at the end of his rookie deal with Philly but is coming off a phenomenal fourth season in the NFL. While he finished with 6.0 sacks that didn't totally jump off the page, he registered the second-best pass-rush grade among interior defensive linemen in the NFL according to PFF while also racking up 40 total pressures on the season on just 302 pass rush snaps.
"There's a chance too that the Vikings could get a relatively good deal on Williams given that he's a bit of a specialist who can have issues against the run. But he still might be priced out of the Eagles' plans and Minnesota is in the perfect spot to take advantage of that."
Minnesota shocked the football world in 2024. The Vikings went 14-3 in the regular season despite expected quarterback JJ McCarthy going down with an injury before the season. Sam Darnold stepped in and looked like a superstar.
Now, the Vikings will look to add and Williams should be considered one of the best players on the open market.
More NFL: Odds Makers Give Cowboys Surprising Odds To Steal Eagles Coach