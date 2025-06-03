Eagles Breakout Star Isn't Coming Back 'Anytime Soon'
It sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to have an important piece of the defense back for quite some time.
Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean took a big step in 2024. He was a role player as a rookie in 2022 and appeared in all 17 regular season games, but didn't make any starts. He finished the season with 13 total tackles. In 2023, he only was able to play five games and made four starts.
Dean took a step in 2024 appearing in 15 regular season games and started each one. It was a breakout year for the 24-year-old as he finished the season with 128 tackles, six quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and three sacks.
Unfortunately, Dean suffered a suffered a torn left patellar tendon in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers.
Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio discussed a wide range of topics on Tuesday, including why Bryce Huff didn't work out in Philadelphia. Dean also was brought up and Fangio said that he "won't be back anytime soon."
Dean has been working hard this offseason to get back into the fold. He's been creative and even has picked up ballet as a way to try to get back on track. Dean is going to play a big role for the Eagles, but it's unclear when he will be able to return to action for Philadelphia.
OTAs are in full swing and mandatory minicamp is quickly approaching. The Eagles have 93 days to go until Week 1 kick-off against the Dallas Cowboys. As we get closer, Dean's health will be one of the biggest stories to follow.
