Eagles Get Lane Johnson, Nakobe Dean Injury Updates

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their playoff run against the San Francisco 49ers in just five days.

It's been a long road to get here. The Eagles took down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX last February, had a long offseason, and then a roller coaster of a season filled with plenty of wins but more negative noise out there than you'd think for a team as good as Philadelphia is. The Eagles enter the playoffs with the vibes on the higher side than they have been all season and things are trending even higher.

For example, Eagles Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson is expected to practice on Wednesday and then will test his foot to see if he will be able to return to the field for game action for the first time since Nov. 16. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer was on the news on X.

The Eagles are getting closer to full strength

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Lane Johnson is expected to practice on Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a Lisfranc foot injury vs. the Lions on Nov. 16, per NFL sources," McLane wrote on X. "Johnson has made progress in his recovery, but still has to test his right foot before the team makes a decision on his availability for Sunday’s wild card game vs. the 49ers."

This comes after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the expectation is that Johnson will in fact return for Sunday's contest.

On top of this, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said on Tuesday that his current expectation is that linebacker Nakobe Dean will be ready to go for the postseason as well. He didn't play in Week 17 due to a hamstring injury. In Week 18, the Eagles rested the majority of their starters.

Philadelphia has a tough test ahead, but potentially getting arguably the top overall offensive lineman in football back and a red-hot linebacker back into the fold certainly doesn't hurt.

