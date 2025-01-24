Titans Named Top Suitor For Eagles $10 Million Pro Bowler
When free agency opens up across the National Football League in March, there will be some interesting Philadelphia Eagles players to watch out for.
Philadelphia 27-year-old Pro Bowler Josh Sweat is heading to free agency after racking up eight sacks in 2024 and making $10 million throughout the campaign. The Eagles surely would be lucky to bring him back, but he will be one of the best defensive players available on the open market.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of the top 15 defensive pending free agents and had Sweat on his list and called the Tennessee Titans the top landing spot for him.
"ED Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles: 73.0 PFF Grade," Cameron said. "Best Landing spot: Tennessee Titans. Overall Free-Agent Rank: 10. Sweat’s consistent production as part of Philadelphia’s elite pass-rush unit makes him one of the most attractive options on the free-agent market. Entering his age-28 season, he brings a stellar track record, ranking 15th among edge defenders in pressures (178) over the past three seasons.
"A natural landing spot could be Tennessee, where he’d join his younger brother, T’Vondre Sweat, who just put up a 76.2 overall grade in an impressive rookie year."
Sweat is a great defensive end and surely will be a hot name on the open market. Hopefully, the Eagles can find a way to keep him around rather than lose him to a team in Tennessee. It's going to be an interesting few months, to say the least.
