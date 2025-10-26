Eagles Brett Toth Expected To Make First Career Start At Center
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' inactives for Sunday's Week 8 home game against the New York Giants are a list of those njured.
Four of the five players who won't play in the rematch game against New York were ruled out on Friday - receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), center Cam Jurgens (knee), cornerback Adoree Jackson (concussion), and edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (hamstring). Sam Howell is inactive, but will serve as the emergecny quarterback.
Brett Toth, who stepped in for Jurgens when Jurges left in the first half of last week's win in Minnesota, will make his first career start at the position. Drew Kendall is active should the rookie be needed in-game.
That would require an injury to Toth or even Dickerson, in which case Toth would probably slide into Dickerson's spot at left guard, and Kendall would enter as the center.
Eagles Depth Will Be Tested Without Key Players
Toth will have his hands full against a deep and talented Giants front four that includes Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns, who was listed as questionable on Friday but will play.
"The defensive line is definitely very good, one of the best in the NFL," said Toth during the week. "Watching tape from other teams, you see some other great players struggling with them. They're great players themselves. Whether it's Dexter or Burns or Abdul, it's an unbelievable group."
The Eagles depth will be tested at receiver, cornerback, and edge without Brown, Jackson, and Ojulari.
The Eagles activated rookie receiver Darius Cooper from injured reserve on Saturday, so he could join Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, and Zavier Gipson in the receiver mix behhind, of course, DeVonta Smith.
Rumors continue to circulate around Brown regarding a trade before next Tuesday's trade deadline. They were seemingly shot down by MFL Media on Sunday morning, however, saying a deal won't happen unless there is a blockbuster return. That just won't happen, especially given the salary cap ramifications and the steep cap hit that would kick in if he were dealt.
At cornerback, Kelee Ringo will make his third start with rookie Mac McWilliams and Parry Nickerson behind him. Ringo did not play well in the first meeting against the Giants, a 34-17 loss just 17 days ago.
Ojulari played against his former teammates, the Giants, in that loss, but a hamstring injury suffered against Minnesota leaves the Eaagles short-handed on the edge, with starters Jalyx Hunt and Josh Uche backed up by Patrick Johnson. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell should see snaps on the edge n the Eagles' base defense.
