Eagles Rule Out Key Reserve Vs. 49ers

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles downgraded veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth to out for Sunday's wild-card game aginst San Francisco.

Toth was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Philadelphia's Week 18 loss to the New York Giants where he started at left guard in place of resting starter Landon Dickerson.

Toth has been progressing well in the protocol, making it back on Thursday to go through team stretching drills, and practicing in a limited fashion by Friday when he was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Time ran out on Saturday and the Eagles ruled out Toth, the team's top interior backup on the offensive line.

Next Man Up

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Matt Pryor (79) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On Thursday when Dickerson was given a rest day at practice and Toth remained out, veteran Matt Pryor filled in at LG during individial drills open to reporters.

Pryor figures to be the top backup at both guard positions against the 49ers with rookie Drew Kendall serving as the backup center behind Cam Jurgens.

Toth has played very well this season while subbing for both Jurgens and Dickerson.

Starting right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) remains questionable for Sunday but is expected to play after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Johnson missed the last seven games of the regular season with a Lisfranc sprain with veteran Fred Johnson replacing him for the majority of that time.

Overall, the Eagles are far healthier than San Francisco heading into the game with 21 of the team's usual starters likely to play with the lone exception being rookie safety Drew Mukuba, who is on injured reserve with a fractured ankle.

By Friday, tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (hip), linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), Dickerson (rest), safety Marcus Epps (concussion), TE Dallas Goedert (knee), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (hamstring), and edge Jaelan Phillips (ankle) all were full participants at practice and are available to play.

For the 49ers, star left tackle Trent Williams (hamstring), and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle) were among seven San Francisco players listed as questionable for the game. Williams is expected to play while Pearsall is more iffy.

The 11-6 Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and host the 12-5 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field where Philadelphia has not lost a playoff game (5-0) during the Nick Sirianni era.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Consistent 'Luck' With Injuries Isn't Random