Eagles Bring Back An Old Friend In Free Agency

Philadelphia is reuniting with 2021 draft pick Patrick Johnson.

John McMullen

New York Giants linebacker Patrick Johnson (57) lines up during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.
New York Giants linebacker Patrick Johnson (57) lines up during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are bringing back edge rusher and special teams contributor Patrick Johnson on a one-year deal.

Johnson, 27, was originally an Eagles’ seventh-round draft pick out of Tulane in 2021 and was a core special teams player at times during his first three NFL seasons before being waived on Sept. 16 last season.

The Eagles were hoping to get Johnson through waivers and onto the practice squad but he was claimed by the division-rival New York Giants and finished the campaign by playing 12 games for the Giants in 2024. He was a significant contributor for the Giants on special teams (263 snaps) and played nominally on defense (46 snaps).

During his first stint in Philadelphia, no one contributed more to Michael Clay's special teams units than Johnson, who played 868 snaps on the third phase. He also played as an edge rusher and occasionally even at off-ball linebacker on defense.

To date, Johnson has played in 61 career NFL games with 49 of those coming with the Eagles.

He figures to again factor in on the edge as depth behind Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, perhaps Bryce Huff, who could be traded, as well as the recently-signed Joshua Uche.

Clay will also be likely rooting for Johnson to make the 53 so he can make him a core-four special-teamer again.

