Eagles Bring Back Familiar Face To Practice Squad
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles brought back a familiar face to the organization on Thursday, signing defensive end Tarron Jackson to the practice squad.
Jackson, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of Coastal Carolina, spent parts of 2021 through 2023 with the organization before being waived back in August.
He played all 17 games and the playoff loss to Tampa Bay as a rookie, totaling 17 tackles – two for loss – a sack, one quarterback hit, nine pressures and a forced fumble in 2021.
Jackson also played four games in 2022 before being waived and ultimately brought back to the PS.
After being waived at the initial cut down to 53 this summer, the Aiken, SC native shifted gears to sign with the Carolina Panthers PS to get closer to home with a better opportunity to play.
Jackson was promoted to the active roster by the Panthers on Sept. 19 and waived on Oct. 15.
The addition to Jackson comes with the Eagles banged up a bit on the edge. Both Bryce Huff (wrist) and Nolan Smith (groin) have been on the injury report this week, although both practiced Thursday.
Smith was estimated as out of the Wednesday walkthrough and Huff, who played only six snaps against Jacksonville last Sunday, was limited. The former was listed as limited Thursday and Huff was a full go.
Quarterback Will Grier, almost an extension of the coaching staff, was released to make room for Jackson.
Grier’s locker was untouched after practice Thursday, an indication the Eagles expect him back sooner rather than later.
